Estrada, Hofstra Pride to host White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-8, 5-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Estrada and the Hofstra Pride host Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in CAA play. The Pride are 5-1 in home games. Hofstra ranks ninth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Estrada leads the Pride with 5.2 boards.

The Seahawks are 5-2 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Estrada is shooting 51.0% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Advertisement

White is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Seahawks. Donovan Newby is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article