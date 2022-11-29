Estrada leads Hofstra against George Mason after 29-point game

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-4)
The Pride are 2-1 on the road. Hofstra has a 6-2 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 11.4 points. Josh Oduro is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.4 points for George Mason.
Estrada is averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.0 points for Hofstra.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.