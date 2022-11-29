Estrada leads Hofstra against George Mason after 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the George Mason Patriots after Aaron Estrada scored 29 points in Hofstra’s 72-70 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Patriots are 3-0 in home games. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Pride are 2-1 on the road. Hofstra has a 6-2 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 11.4 points. Josh Oduro is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.4 points for George Mason.

Estrada is averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.0 points for Hofstra.

