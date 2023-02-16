Estrada leads Hofstra against Hampton after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (6-21, 3-11 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (20-8, 13-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -17; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Hampton Pirates after Aaron Estrada scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 66-52 victory over the Drexel Dragons. The Pride are 9-1 on their home court. Hofstra averages 14.5 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Jaquan Carlos with 4.8.

The Pirates are 3-11 against CAA opponents. Hampton has a 1-14 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

