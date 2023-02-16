Estrada leads Hofstra against Hampton after 22-point outing

Hampton Pirates (6-21, 3-11 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (20-8, 13-2 CAA)
The Pirates are 3-11 against CAA opponents. Hampton has a 1-14 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.
Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.
Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.