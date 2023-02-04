Estrada leads Hofstra against Stony Brook after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-15, 4-6 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (16-8, 9-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -14.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 76-72 victory against the Towson Tigers. The Pride are 7-1 on their home court. Hofstra is first in the CAA with 13.9 assists per game led by Jaquan Carlos averaging 4.3.

The Seawolves are 4-6 in conference matchups. Stony Brook allows 68.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Pride and Seawolves meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos is averaging 6.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Estrada is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Toby Onyekonwu is averaging 7.1 points for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

