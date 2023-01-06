Estrada leads Hofstra against William & Mary after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (9-7, 2-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the William & Mary Tribe after Aaron Estrada scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 67-51 victory against the Hampton Pirates. The Tribe are 6-2 on their home court. William & Mary is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 2-1 in conference play. Hofstra is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Tribe and Pride square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Estrada is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

