Estrada’s three point play with four minutes to go put the Peacocks up 78-67. Jalen Pickett hit a 3-pointer and a layup and Elijah Burns scored and the Saints were back within 78-74 with 2:05 to play.

Estrada answered with a jumper and two free throws with less than a minute to go as the Peacocks made 5 of 6 from the line to offset a pair of late 3s by Siena.

AD

Burns had 18 points for the Saints (10-10, 6-5) and Manny Camper added 17 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com