Estrada scores 33, Hofstra tops George Washington 85-80

Estrada added five rebounds and three steals for the Pride (3-0). Tyler Thomas scored 17 points. Darlinstone Dubar finished with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Aaron Estrada scored 33 points and Hofstra used a late 9-0 run to beat George Washington 85-80 on Monday night, offsetting a career-high 44-point effort from the Colonials’ James Bishop.

Bishop sank 15 of 24 shots, 5 of 12 from distance, and made 9 of 10 free throws for the Colonials (2-1), adding five assists. Bishop is the first GWU player to top 40 points since SirValiant Brown scored 42 against Siena in 1999.