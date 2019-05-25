OMAHA, Neb. — Eduardo Estrada hit two homers to help Minnesota defeat Ohio State 9-6 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal round on Saturday.

The teams will meet again on Saturday night, with the winner playing in the title game Sunday.

Max Meyer threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to earn the win for Minnesota. He gave up just three hits and struck out seven for the fourth-seeded Golden Gophers (29-26).

Minnesota’s Easton Bertrand scored on a fielding error in the fifth inning and Estrada had a solo homer in the seventh for the Golden Gophers. Minnesota appeared to break it open with four runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Estrada’s three-run blast.

Seventh-seeded Ohio State (33-25) finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth. Brent Todys’ double scored three runs to trim the Buckeyes’ deficit to 6-4.

Minnesota answered in the ninth when Jack Wassel tripled to knock in three runs.

