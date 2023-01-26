Estrada's 40 points lead Hofstra past Elon 82-65

ELON, N.C. — Aaron Estrada put up a career-high 40 points, making eight 3-pointers, as Hofstra beat Elon 82-65 on Thursday night.
Sean Halloran led the Phoenix (2-19, 0-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Torrence Watson added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Elon. In addition, Jerald Gillens-Butler finished with eight points, six rebounds and three steals. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to 11 straight.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.