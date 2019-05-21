Mississippi pitcher Will Ethridge throws a pitch during the first inning of the Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Missouri, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (Butch Dill/Associated Press)

HOOVER, Ala. — Will Ethridge allowed one run in seven innings and Mississippi beat Missouri 2-1 Tuesday in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The defending champion Rebels (34-23) face No. 2 seed Arkansas in the second round Wednesday, when the tournament moves to double elimination. The Tigers (34-22-1) were eliminated after managing seven hits and striking out 10 times.

Ethridge (6-6) allowed all seven hits but struck out six and didn’t issue a walk.

Tyler Myers struck out the side in the eighth for Ole Miss and Ryan Olenek pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save. Olenek also started in center field and had two hits, then struck out Thomas Broyles looking to strand a runner on second and end the game.

Austin James’ RBI double in the second gave Missouri a 1-0 lead. Reliever Jacob Cantleberry (4-5) allowed both runs.

