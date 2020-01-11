Etienne led four Tigers into double figure-scoring with 18 points. Justin Hopkins added 16 points, Rasas 11 and Eden Ewing 10. Rasas led Texas Southern (5-11, 2-1) with 12 rebounds.
Patterson scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Prairie View (6-10, 2-1). Gerard Andrew added 16 points and Darius Williams contributed 10 points off the bench.
Texas Southern plays at Jackson State Saturday. Prairie View is at Grambling State Saturday.
