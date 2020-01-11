Prairie View got with on one, 65-64 on Devonte Patterson’s layup with 1:52 left, but John Jones hit the second of two free throws and Etienne took a feed from Yahuza Rasas and scored at the basket and added a free throw to make it 69-64. Rasas and Etienne each added a free throw in the closing seconds and Antione Lister hit a 3 for the Panthers.