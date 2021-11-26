Amari Davis led the Tigers (3-3) with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Reserve Jarron Coleman scored 10.
The Shockers led 26-23 at halftime and they were up 59-46 with 1:28 left to play before shaky free-throw shooting let the Tigers close the game on a 9-2 run.
Missouri shot just 34.8% on its home floor (23 of 66) and made only 2 of 18 from 3-point range.
Wichita State shot 46.9% overall, 35.3% from distance, but made only 9 of 20 free throws (45%).
