Sloan played his first two seasons at John A. Logan College, where he played with current ETSU forward Vonnie Patterson. Sloan averaged 16.1 points and 10.2 assists as a sophomore at John A. Logan before signing with Kansas State.
This is the fifth signing for Forbes in a class that includes Jalen Johnson, Silas Adheke, Ty Brewer, Jalen Johnson and Paul Smith. ETSU was two spots out of The Associated Press Top 25 rankings after clinching an NCAA Tournament berth with the Buccaneers’ 12th straight win, a victory over Wofford in the Southern Conference tourney title game.
