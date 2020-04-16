“He’s long, athletic and gives us added size and experience on the perimeter,” Forbes said. “Jalen is a very mature young man and is someone I expect to provide leadership to our team on and off the court. His experience playing and practicing at Tennessee provides Jalen an invaluable asset towards his future success at ETSU.”
He joins a team that was two spots out of The Associated Press Top 25 rankings after clinching an NCAA Tournament berth with the Buccaneers’ 12th straight win, a victory over Wofford in the Southern Conference tourney title game. But the Bucs had five seniors on that squad.
