No. 5 seed Chattanooga (12-19, 7-11) vs. No. 4 seed East Tennessee State (23-8, 13-5)

Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga is set to square off against East Tennessee State in the SoCon tournament quarterfinals. In the regular season, East Tennessee State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Buccaneers shot 51.8 percent from the field while holding Chattanooga to just 42.6 percent on their way to a 13-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: East Tennessee State’s Jeromy Rodriguez has averaged 11.5 points and 11 rebounds while Bo Hodges has put up 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Mocs, Kevin Easley has averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Ramon Vila has put up 10 points and 5.2 rebounds.

EXCELLENT EASLEY: Easley has connected on 38.8 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 65.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Buccaneers are 0-6 when they score 68 points or fewer and 23-2 when they exceed 68 points. The Mocs are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 12-10 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Mocs are 7-19 when opponents score more than 62.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.1 percent this year. That rate is the fifth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Chattanooga stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 290th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.