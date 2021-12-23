Quarles was with Furman the past five seasons as associate head coach, the last four as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also played at Furman, helping the Paladins win the 1988 FCS national title. During his time on the coaching staff, Furman reached the FCS playoffs in 2017 and 2019 and shared the regular-season Southern Conference championship in 2018.
He started coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 1989 before becoming an assistant high school coach in 1992.
Quarles took over at Maryville High school in 1999 and went on to win 11 state championships. He was the winningest high school coach in the country from 2007-16, including a nation’s-best streak of 74 straight victories with four consecutive state titles.
At ETSU, he takes over for Randy Sanders, who went 11-2 in his final season and retired after a 27-3 loss to North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals.
“We are hoping to build onto the championship culture that has already been established. ETSU is an amazing place with amazing people. I can’t wait to get started,” Quarles said.
