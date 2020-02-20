SUPER SENIORS: Samford’s Josh Sharkey, Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has directly created 51 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

AD

TWO STREAKS: East Tennessee State has won its last five road games, scoring 74.8 points and allowing 62.8 points during those contests. Samford has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 80.5.

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Samford has 39 assists on 72 field goals (54.2 percent) across its previous three contests while East Tennessee State has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The East Tennessee State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Buccaneers 28th among Division I teams. The Samford offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 320th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com