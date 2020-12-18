TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ledarrius Brewer has averaged 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this year for East Tennessee State. David Sloan has complemented Brewer with 9.7 points and 4.2 assists per game.BREWER BEYOND THE ARC: Through six games, East Tennessee State’s Ledarrius Brewer has connected on 37.8 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 8-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Buccaneers scored 75.1 points per matchup in those 10 games.
