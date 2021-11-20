It was the fourth time this season ETSU (10-1, 8-1) rallied to win after trailing in the second half. The Buccaneers built a 21-10 halftime lead before the Bears (7-3, 6-2) scored 18 points in the third quarter.
Quay Holmes ran for 132 yards on 25 carries and in the process broke George Searcy’s single-season rushing record and Brandon Walker’s career rushing mark. Riddell completed 26 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Fred Payton threw for 375 yards for Mercer with two touchdowns but was intercepted three times.
