Josh Sharkey had 18 points and three assists for the Bulldogs (8-11, 2-3), but committed seven turnovers. Robert Allen added 12 points. Jalen Dupree had seven rebounds.
East Tennessee State matches up against Western Carolina on the road on Saturday. Samford plays Mercer at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.