Eugene, Troy Trojans square off against the Texas State Bobcats

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas State Bobcats (11-13, 4-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (13-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mason Harrell and the Texas State Bobcats take on Christyon Eugene and the Troy Trojans in Sun Belt play. The Trojans have gone 7-3 at home. Troy scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Bobcats are 4-7 against conference opponents. Texas State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Troy.

Harrell is averaging 15.9 points for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article