MONROE, La. — Caleb Evans threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns and Louisiana Monroe beat South Alabama 30-17 on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.
Louisiana Monroe (2-2) led 17-10 entering the fourth and Evans had the Warhawks on the move. Facing fourth-and-seven at the South Alabama 33-yard line, he completed a 12-yard pass to Josh Pedersen for a first down. The nine-play, 61-yard drive ended when Evans completed a 21-yard TD pass to Jonathan Hodoh for a 23-10 lead.
After forcing the Jaguars (1-4) to a four-and-out, Evans this time led a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with his 13-yard touchdown run with 7:02 to left.
Tra Minter led South Alabama in rushing with 150 yards on 19 carries and Cephus Johnson scored twice on the ground.
