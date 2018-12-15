LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored a career-high 21 points to lead No. 4 Louisville to a 92-59 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

The Cardinals (11-0) never trailed and led by as many as 28 points in the first half. Ten players scored for Louisville, which scored 80 or more points for its seventh straight game.

Evans, a guard, came off the bench to score 10 of her points in the first half. Sam Fuehring and Kylee Shook scored 15 points for the Cardinals.

Grayson Rose led the Norse (1-6), who have lost six straight, with 16 points. Kailey Coffey added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 72, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 55

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Maci Morris led a balanced attack with 14 points, and Kentucky used a strong start to beat Middle Tennessee.



Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives past Northern Kentucky guard Ally Niece (25) to attempt a layup during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Louisville won 92-59. (Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press)

KeKe McKinney added 13 points, Taylor Murray had 12 and reserve Blair Green, who was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, scored 11 for the Wildcats (10-1).

Alex Johnson led Middle Tennessee (7-3) with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

