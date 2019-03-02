RICHMOND, Va. — Marcus Evans had 15 points and six rebounds as VCU stretched its winning streak to 10 games, edging past Richmond 69-66 on Saturday.

Malik Crowfield had 14 points for VCU (23-6, 14-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Issac Vann added 11 points. Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points for the visiting team.

Jacob Gilyard had 23 points and six assists for the Spiders (12-17, 6-10). Nathan Cayo added 12 points. Noah Yates had 11 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Spiders for the season. VCU defeated Richmond 81-60 on Feb. 13. VCU matches up against George Mason on the road on Tuesday. Richmond faces UMass on the road on Wednesday.

