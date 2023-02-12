Evansville faces conference rival Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (13-12, 9-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-21, 1-14 MVC)
The Bears are 9-6 against MVC opponents. Missouri State averages 65.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Strawbridge is averaging 15 points for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.
Chance Moore is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.1 points. Clay is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Missouri State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.
Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.