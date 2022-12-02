Evansville hosts Born and Northern Iowa

Evansville Purple Aces (2-7, 0-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-1 MVC)
The Purple Aces have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Panthers and Purple Aces match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Born is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa.
Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 16.4 points for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.0 points for Evansville.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.