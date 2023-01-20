Evansville hosts DeVries and Drake

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drake Bulldogs (14-6, 5-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-16, 0-9 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Tucker DeVries scored 26 points in Drake’s 65-62 overtime loss to the Missouri State Bears. The Purple Aces are 2-5 on their home court. Evansville averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Aces and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Smith Jr. is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.7 points. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Roman Penn is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Bulldogs. DeVries is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

