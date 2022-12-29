Evansville hosts McCauley and Indiana State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-4, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -15; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 67-57 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Sycamores have gone 5-1 in home games. Indiana State is the top team in the MVC with 36.3 points in the paint led by Jayson Kent averaging 5.4.

The Purple Aces have gone 0-2 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sycamores and Purple Aces face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCauley is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 17.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Cameron Henry is shooting 52.4% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Antoine Smith Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

