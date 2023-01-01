Evansville hosts Murray State following Perry's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Murray State Racers (7-6, 2-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-10, 0-3 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Rob Perry scored 26 points in Murray State’s 63-57 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-2 at home. Evansville ranks fifth in the MVC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Strawbridge averaging 1.6.

The Racers are 2-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State is seventh in the MVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Jacobi Wood averaging 4.7.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Smith Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.4 points. Strawbridge is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Perry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Jamari Smith is shooting 47.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

