Evansville hosts Pearson and Ball State

Evansville Purple Aces (3-8, 0-2 MVC) at Ball State Cardinals (5-4) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -10; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 20 points in Ball State’s 76-59 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cardinals have gone 2-0 at home. Ball State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Purple Aces have gone 1-4 away from home. Evansville is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Ball State.

Marvin Coleman is averaging 6.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

