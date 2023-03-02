Indiana State meets Evansville in MVC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (5-26, 1-19 MVC) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (20-11, 13-7 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -17.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores and Evansville Purple Aces square off in the MVC Tournament. The Sycamores’ record in MVC games is 13-7, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. Indiana State is fifth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 1-19 against MVC teams. Evansville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Gage Bobe averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

