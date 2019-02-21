Evansville (10-18, 4-11) vs. Bradley (15-13, 7-8)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to six games. Evansville’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 64-53 on Feb. 2. Bradley lost 77-68 to Drake on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Evansville’s Marty Hill, Shea Feehan and Dainius Chatkevicius have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Purple Aces scoring over the last five games.

ROCK-SOLID RILEY: K.J. Riley has connected on 15.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Evansville has scored 66.6 points per game and allowed 78.4 over its five-game road losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Braves. Bradley has 37 assists on 73 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Evansville has assists on 31 of 59 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 27.9 percent. The Braves have averaged 9.4 offensive boards per game.

