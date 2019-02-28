Evansville (10-20, 4-13) vs. Valparaiso (14-16, 7-10)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to eight games. Evansville’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 64-53 on Feb. 2. Valparaiso lost 67-42 at Bradley in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Evansville’s Marty Hill, Shea Feehan and Dainius Chatkevicius have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Purple Aces scoring over the last five games.

ROCK-SOLID RILEY: K.J. Riley has connected on 16 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Evansville has lost its last six road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crusaders. Valparaiso has an assist on 25 of 58 field goals (43.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Evansville has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 70.3 points per game. The Purple Aces have put up only 65.6 points per game over their seven-game losing skid, however.

