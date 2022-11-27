Evansville Purple Aces play the Fairfield Stags

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfield Stags (1-5) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (2-5) Savannah, Georgia; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -4.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Evansville Purple Aces square off against the Fairfield Stags in Savannah, Georgia. The Purple Aces are 2-5 in non-conference play. Evansville is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Stags have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Fairfield has a 0-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Beauchamp averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 38.5% and averaging 16.1 points for Evansville.

Caleb Fields is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 13.5 points. Supreme Cook is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for Fairfield.

