The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Evansville Purple Aces play the Robert Morris Colonials

By
November 26, 2022 at 2:52 a.m. EST

Robert Morris Colonials (2-3) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (1-5)

Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Robert Morris Colonials and the Evansville Purple Aces square off in Savannah, Georgia.

The Purple Aces are 1-5 in non-conference play. Evansville gives up 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Colonials have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Robert Morris ranks sixth in the Horizon with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Kahliel Spear averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 37.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Purple Aces. Antoine Smith Jr. is averaging 6.7 points for Evansville.

Enoch Cheeks is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 11.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for Robert Morris.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...