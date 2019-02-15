Northern Iowa (11-15, 6-7) vs. Evansville (10-16, 4-9)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville seeks revenge on Northern Iowa after dropping the first matchup in Cedar Falls. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when Evansville made only 10 free throws on 16 attempts while the Panthers went 18 for 28 en route to the seven-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Evansville’s Marty Hill, Shea Feehan and Dainius Chatkevicius have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Purple Aces points over the last five games.

ACCURATE AJ: AJ Green has connected on 33.5 percent of the 167 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Northern Iowa has lost its last five road games, scoring 66.8 points, while allowing 71.8 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Purple Aces have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Evansville has an assist on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Purple Aces have averaged 21 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

