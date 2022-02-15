The Purple Aces have gone 2-11 against MVC opponents. Evansville is sixth in the MVC allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 48.1% shooting.
The Bulldogs and Purple Aces match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.
Shamar Givance is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Purple Aces. Jawaun Newton is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.
Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.