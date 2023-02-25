Evansville visits Illinois State following Toumi's 20-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (5-25, 1-18 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-20, 5-14 MVC)
The Purple Aces are 1-18 in MVC play. Evansville is 1-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.
Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.