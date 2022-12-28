Evansville visits Indiana State after McCauley's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-4, 2-0 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 67-57 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Sycamores have gone 5-1 at home. Indiana State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Aces are 0-2 in MVC play. Evansville ranks sixth in the MVC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Yacine Toumi averaging 1.5.

The Sycamores and Purple Aces meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCauley is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Marvin Coleman is averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

