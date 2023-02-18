Evansville visits Murray State after Perry's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Evansville Purple Aces (5-23, 1-16 MVC) at Murray State Racers (14-13, 9-8 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -12; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Rob Perry scored 25 points in Murray State’s 76-75 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Racers are 9-2 on their home court. Murray State has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Aces are 1-16 in conference play. Evansville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 10.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Perry is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Marvin Coleman is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

