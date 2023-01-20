Evbuomwan and Princeton host Dartmouth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dartmouth Big Green (7-12, 3-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-5, 4-1 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Tosan Evbuomwan scored 26 points in Princeton’s 72-60 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers. The Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Princeton ranks third in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Big Green have gone 3-2 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers and Big Green face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Langborg averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Evbuomwan is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Advertisement

Ryan Cornish is averaging 12.1 points for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article