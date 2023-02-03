Evbuomwan has 17 in Princeton's 89-82 win against Cornell

PRINCETON, N.J. — Tosan Evbuomwan scored 17 points as Princeton beat Cornell 89-82 on Friday night.
The Big Red (15-6, 5-3) were led by Chris Manon, who posted 23 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Isaiah Gray added 13 points and two steals for Cornell. In addition, Sean Hansen finished with 12 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton hosts Columbia while Cornell visits Pennsylvania.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.