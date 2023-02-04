Evbuomwan, Princeton Tigers take on the Columbia Lions

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Columbia Lions (6-17, 1-7 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (15-6, 6-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -16; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tosan Evbuomwan and the Princeton Tigers host Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and the Columbia Lions. The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Princeton is fourth in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Lions are 1-7 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Princeton.

De La Rosa is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

