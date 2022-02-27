Jaelin Llewellyn had 16 points for Princeton (21-5, 11-2 Ivy League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Ethan Wright added 11 points.
Luka Sakota had 14 points for the Crimson (13-12, 5-8). Evan Nelson added 14 points. Noah Kirkwood had 12 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Crimson this season. Princeton defeated Harvard 74-67 last Friday.
