Rice (9-3, 3-1 Conference USA) has won four of its last five games.
Jamal Bieniemy had 16 points for the Miners (6-4, 2-2). Bryson Williams added 13 points. Souley Boum had 12 points.
The Owls leveled the season series against the Miners with the win. UTEP defeated Rice 101-89 on Friday.
