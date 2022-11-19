Evee scores 31, Rice downs Western Michigan 96-88

HOUSTON — Travis Evee scored 31 points as Rice beat Western Michigan 96-88 on Saturday night.
Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 30 points for the Broncos (2-3). Jefferson Monegro added 21 points for Western Michigan. Titus Wright also recorded 18 points and eight rebounds.
Rice next plays Monday against Houston Baptist at home, and Western Michigan will square off against Georgia Southern on Sunday.
