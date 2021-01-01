Keaton Wallace had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-4). Jhivvan Jackson added 18 points and Jacob Germany had 17 points.
UTSA was within 87-86 with 1:47 remaining, but went scoreless the rest of the way.
