Armstrong scored 15 points, Justin Hopkins added 17 and John Jones had 14 points for Texas Southern, which has won six in a row.
Evan Wiley scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-14, 2-6), who have lost five straight. Garrett Hicks added 16 points, Cameron Alford had 14 points and Cameron Tucker had 10 assists.
Texas Southern plays at Alabama State on Monday. Alabama A&M stays home to play Prairie View on Monday.
