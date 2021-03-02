STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 69.8.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bengals. Eastern Washington has 52 assists on 90 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Idaho State has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Idaho State defense has held opponents to just 60.6 points per game, the seventh-lowest in Division I. Eastern Washington has allowed an average of 72.3 points through 18 games (ranked 215th, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.