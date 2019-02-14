Northern Colorado (16-8, 10-3) vs. Eastern Washington (8-15, 6-6)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its fifth straight win over Northern Colorado at Reese Court. The last victory for the Bears at Eastern Washington was an 88-80 win on Feb. 28, 2013.

STEPPING UP: Eastern Washington’s Jesse Hunt has averaged 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while Mason Peatling has put up 15 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Bears, Jordan Davis has averaged 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Jonah Radebaugh has put up 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has accounted for 54 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 42 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Washington is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 8-8 when it scores at least 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 11-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Bears are 5-8 when they record more than 12 turnovers. Eastern Washington has created 12.5 turnovers per game in Big Sky play and 13.3 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado is rated second among Big Sky teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

